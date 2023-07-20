Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 22:00 IST
Delhi govt to provide free sugar to underprivileged families till December
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government will provide free of cost sugar to over 2.80 lakh underprivileged families in the national capital till December, a statement said on Thursday.

The decision was taken by the Delhi Cabinet headed by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said the statement issued by his office.

''The Delhi government will provide free sugar to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries under the sugar subsidy scheme. The distribution of sugar to AAY cardholders will be made available free of cost for a period of one year, effective from January 2023 to December 2023,'' said the statement.

A proposal for free distribution of sugar under the subsidy scheme for 1 kg of sugar to Antyodaya Anna Yojana category cardholders was brought before the Council of Ministers for consideration which was approved by it, the statement said.

A total of 2,80,290 beneficiaries, including 68,747 National Food Security Act (NFSA) cardholders, will benefit from the decision, it said.

The implementation of the initiative will require an estimated budget of Rs 1.11 crores, it said.

In view of the ''unprecedented challenges'' posed by the current economic situation and inflation, the Delhi government had previously taken measures to ensure no one suffered from food insecurity, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

