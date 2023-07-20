Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy in Kottayam

Ommen Chandy's mortal remains reached Puthupally St. George Orthodox Church in Kottayam district on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 20-07-2023 22:35 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 22:35 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy in Kottayam
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Kottayam on Thursday and paid tribute to the two-time Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Ommen Chandy's mortal remains were brought to Puthupally St George Orthodox Church in Kottayam district on Thursday.

Earlier, a massive throng of people started gathering on Thursday in Puthupally in Kerala's Kottayam district ahead of the funeral of Oommen Chandy. The funeral procession of Oommen Chandy that began this morning from Thiruvananthapuram to his hometown Puthupally witnessed a massive crowd lining the roads to bid farewell to the Congress veteran.

Chandy's mortal remains were brought to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru on a special flight on Tuesday afternoon. They were kept at various places including Durbar Hall of the state secretariat, St George Orthodox Syrian Cathedral, the KPCC headquarters and his residence in the state capital for the public to pay their last respects. Supporters of the late chief minister gathered Wednesday morning at the party office in Thiruvananthapuram to pay their tributes.

The Kerala government on Tuesday announced a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the former CM. Political leaders cutting across party lines including State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, President Droupadu Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former Congress Presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of the Chandy and remembered his contribution to public service.

Earlier recalling Chandy's journey as a politician CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Oommen Chandy entered politics through student movement and continued to possess the same strength and energy that he had when he was a student leader and carried out his functions in the same manner till the end of his life." "In the passing away of Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala. I recall my various interactions with him, particularly when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states and later when I moved to Delhi," PM Modi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Chandy has been the Chief Minister of Kerala twice and has represented the Puthuppally constituency for five decades becoming the longest-serving MLA in the State assembly. (ANI)

