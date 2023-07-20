Democracies should not take advantage of Western sanctions against Russia: German Vice Chancellor

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck on Thursday said that democracies around the world should not use Western sanctions against Russia, especially in procurement of crude oil, to provide more financial resources to Moscow to carry on its war in Ukraine. Habeck, who is also Germany's Minister of Economic Affairs, told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Delhi that Russia's aggression against Ukraine is ''unprecedented'' for Europe as it has ''destroyed'' peace in the region.

In a sharp retort, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said Germany has ''abandoned'' its independent position on security issues in Europe making its voice in the Ukrainian conflict ''irrelevant''.

''The sanctions system means that we haven't banned the trade of oil. But there is a price cap on it. That means that you are allowed to buy crude oil and refine it, this is within the sanctions system, but making money out of it, bringing more money to Russia, using this sanctions system to benefit from it is not the idea of it,'' Habeck said.

His comments came when asked about India not joining the G7's price cap against Russia on procurement of crude oil.

''I ask all democracies worldwide not to use the sanctions system to give more credit, more money to Russia that they can fuel their war in Ukraine,'' the German Vice Chancellor said.

India's procurement of discounted Russian oil has increased significantly in the last few months.

''Noted reports that one of the goals of German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck's visit to India is to discuss Russia-India cooperation. He'd do better to concentrate on India-Germany relations instead as he's supposed,'' Russian Ambassador Alipov said.

''Unfortunately, Germany has abandoned its independent position on security issues in Europe making its voice in the Ukrainian conflict irrelevant,'' he said.

Habeck is in India on a three-day visit.

He is accompanied by a high-ranking official and a business delegation comprising top executives of large and medium-sized German companies.

Habeck said India and Germany want to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and increase investments and collaboration among companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)