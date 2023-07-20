Left Menu

Telangana announces two days holiday for all education institutions amid rains

In view of incessant rains, the Telangana government on Thursday declared a two-day holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Hyderabad on July 21 and 22.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In view of incessant rains, the Telangana government on Thursday declared a two-day holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Hyderabad on July 21 and 22. According to an official statement, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao today directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to declare a two-day holiday tomorrow and the day after tomorrow (Friday and Saturday) for all government offices including all types of educational institutions, only in the GHMC limits.

The CM said that emergency services such as Medical, milk supply etc will continue uninterrupted. CM KCR ordered the State Labour Department to take steps to ensure that private companies also announce holidays to their respective offices in GHMC Limits. Earlier, the government announced a two-day holiday for all educational institutions in the state after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rain warning.

The minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy announced that the holidays will be on Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange warning across Telangana indicating the likelihood of widespread rainfall. (ANI)

