Left Menu

Russia yet to grant access to Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor roofs - IAEA

"(IAEA) experts have carried out additional inspections and walkdowns at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) over the past week – so far without observing any heavy military equipment, explosives or mines – but they are still awaiting access to the rooftops of the reactor buildings," that IAEA said in a statement on Thursday, its first on Ukraine in a week. The IAEA said on July 5 that access to the rooftops of reactor units 3 and 4 was "essential" as was access to parts of the turbine halls.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 23:02 IST
Russia yet to grant access to Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor roofs - IAEA

Moscow has still not let the U.N. nuclear watchdog inspect the reactor rooftops at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the watchdog said on Thursday, two weeks after it first requested what it said was "essential" access. On July 4 Russia and Ukraine accused each other of plotting to stage an attack on Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, where the International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly warned of potential catastrophe from nearby military clashes.

A small IAEA team based at the plant has sought to verify the accusations, saying it has seen no signs of foul play so far. "(IAEA) experts have carried out additional inspections and walkdowns at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) over the past week – so far without observing any heavy military equipment, explosives or mines – but they are still awaiting access to the rooftops of the reactor buildings," that IAEA said in a statement on Thursday, its first on Ukraine in a week.

The IAEA said on July 5 that access to the rooftops of reactor units 3 and 4 was "essential" as was access to parts of the turbine halls. Ukraine's armed forces had said the day before that "operational data" showed "explosive devices" had been placed on the roofs of those two reactor units. Thursday's statement said IAEA inspectors had visited various areas of reactor units 1-4 this month.

"While the IAEA experts saw transport trucks in the turbine halls of units 1, 2, and 4, there was no visible indication of explosives or mines," the agency said. "The team has not yet been granted requested access to the roofs of the reactors and their turbine halls, including units 3 and 4 which are of particular interest. The Agency continues to request such access."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023