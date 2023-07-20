Left Menu

US Senate backs amendment barring oil sales to China from SPR, voting continues

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-07-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 23:08 IST
US Senate backs amendment barring oil sales to China from SPR, voting continues
The U.S. Senate backed an amendment to an annual defense bill on Thursday that would prohibit exports to China of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

As voting continued, the tally was 68 to 13 in favor of the measure, beyond the 60 votes needed in the 100-member Senate to add the amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, legislation that sets policy for the Department of Defense that is expected to be passed later this year.

