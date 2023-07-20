NITI Aayog's Goa conference focuses on accelerating India's electric mobility roadmap

NITI Aayog's "Policy Support and Enablers to Accelerate India's Electric Mobility" conference in Goa on Wednesday paved the way for the nation's electric mobility growth with an effective roadmap. Held alongside the fourth Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting during India's G20 Presidency, the conference united national and international stakeholders, highlighting India's electric mobility progress and discussing feasible strategies for future growth.

"The event has culminated in enriching discussions around themes such as 'Develop Vibrant EV Ecosystem in States' and 'the National Electric Bus Programme', a bold and visionary initiative that aims to revolutionise public transportation in India. Further, it has also witnessed high-level dialogues and G20 talks around Electric Vehicle Finance Innovations and Future Electric Mobility Landscape," read a press release by NITI Aayog.

India's Electric Vehicle (EV) market is expected to grow at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49 per cent from 2022 to 2030. India is taking rapid strides towards achieving its 30 per cent EV market share target by 2030. The growth of EVs will impact the country's economy positively and bring significant social and environmental benefits, accentuating India's economic growth along low-carbon pathways and thereby facilitating our net zero vision of 2070, added the release.

In his inaugural address, Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, of NITI Aayog, said, "The Indian EV industry's expansion serves as a catalyst for job creation, generating approximately 5 million direct and indirect employment opportunities by the end of the next decade. This presents us with a unique chance to address the dual challenges of sustainable urbanisation and unemployment, ensuring a brighter future for our citizens and our planet." The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, announced, "Starting from 2024, all new tourist vehicles will be mandated to be electric, marking a significant leap in Goa's commitment to eco-friendly transportation. Moreover, permit holders overseeing multiple vehicles, including rental cars and bikes in Goa, will play a pivotal role in our mission by electrifying 30 per cent of their fleet through retrofitting by June 2024."

Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, emphasised the need to maintain the EV momentum in India. He said, "In line with the Prime Minister's vision for EVs revolving around the 7 Cs - Common, Connected, Convenient, Congestion-free, Charged, Clean, and Cutting-edge—we must electrify 100 per cent of 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers, and 65-70 per cent of buses by 2030. A low-cost financing framework, a robust charging infrastructure, and collaborative efforts among central, state, and city authorities, all underpinned by a consistent policy framework, will shape the future of e-mobility in India." (ANI)

