Left Menu

NITI Aayog's Goa conference focuses on accelerating India's electric mobility roadmap

Organised on the sidelines of the fourth Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency, the conference brought national and international stakeholders on a common platform to showcase the growth of India’s electric mobility ecosystem and deliberate viable pathways for further growth.

ANI | Updated: 20-07-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 23:10 IST
NITI Aayog's Goa conference focuses on accelerating India's electric mobility roadmap
Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant (Photo Courtesy: G20 India Twitter account). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NITI Aayog's "Policy Support and Enablers to Accelerate India's Electric Mobility" conference in Goa on Wednesday paved the way for the nation's electric mobility growth with an effective roadmap. Held alongside the fourth Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting during India's G20 Presidency, the conference united national and international stakeholders, highlighting India's electric mobility progress and discussing feasible strategies for future growth.

"The event has culminated in enriching discussions around themes such as 'Develop Vibrant EV Ecosystem in States' and 'the National Electric Bus Programme', a bold and visionary initiative that aims to revolutionise public transportation in India. Further, it has also witnessed high-level dialogues and G20 talks around Electric Vehicle Finance Innovations and Future Electric Mobility Landscape," read a press release by NITI Aayog.

India's Electric Vehicle (EV) market is expected to grow at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49 per cent from 2022 to 2030. India is taking rapid strides towards achieving its 30 per cent EV market share target by 2030. The growth of EVs will impact the country's economy positively and bring significant social and environmental benefits, accentuating India's economic growth along low-carbon pathways and thereby facilitating our net zero vision of 2070, added the release.

In his inaugural address, Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, of NITI Aayog, said, "The Indian EV industry's expansion serves as a catalyst for job creation, generating approximately 5 million direct and indirect employment opportunities by the end of the next decade. This presents us with a unique chance to address the dual challenges of sustainable urbanisation and unemployment, ensuring a brighter future for our citizens and our planet." The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, announced, "Starting from 2024, all new tourist vehicles will be mandated to be electric, marking a significant leap in Goa's commitment to eco-friendly transportation. Moreover, permit holders overseeing multiple vehicles, including rental cars and bikes in Goa, will play a pivotal role in our mission by electrifying 30 per cent of their fleet through retrofitting by June 2024."

Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, emphasised the need to maintain the EV momentum in India. He said, "In line with the Prime Minister's vision for EVs revolving around the 7 Cs - Common, Connected, Convenient, Congestion-free, Charged, Clean, and Cutting-edge—we must electrify 100 per cent of 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers, and 65-70 per cent of buses by 2030. A low-cost financing framework, a robust charging infrastructure, and collaborative efforts among central, state, and city authorities, all underpinned by a consistent policy framework, will shape the future of e-mobility in India." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023