"Implementing Universal Basic Income through five guarantees is Karnataka...": CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that Karnataka is the first state to introduce the concept of Universal Basic Income through five guarantee schemes to promote economic dynamism adding that this is the 'Karnataka Development Model' taking a dig at the opposition's allegations. Replying to the debate on the budget for 2023-24 in the Legislative Assembly today, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Karnataka is the first state in the country to provide a large amount through guarantee programs. The opposition party had said that we cannot implement guarantee schemes. But 3 projects have already been implemented. Registration for Griha Lakshmi Yojana has started. The Yuvanidhi scheme is expected to start from the month of December."

The chief minister emphasized that the state government have fulfilled 158 out of 165 promises adding that the government is "pro-poor". He said that these schemes have been implemented with the aim of improving the lives of people who are reeling from problems like fuel price hike, unemployment etc. "We have always lived up to our words. We have fulfilled 158 out of 165 promises. By the end of our tenure, we had taken a total of 1 lakh 16 thousand crore rupees as debt, which amounted to a total of 2,45,000 crore of debt at the end of March 2018. It has a debt of Rs 5,20,000 crore by 2023. Our Government is pro-poor. We have worked to fill the pockets of people who are suffering due to price rise and unemployment", he said.

He further said that this year have earmarked more than 30,000 crores for five guarantees. "Funds have been allocated in the budget for all these projects. Fund mobilization is also detailed in the budget. A total of Rs 52,068 crore is required for these programs annually. 1.30 crore families will be benefitted from these guarantee schemes. Each family will get approximately 4 to 5 thousand rupees per month. That means 48,000- 60000 rupees per annum. Karnataka is the first state in the history of the country to distribute such a large amount to people regardless of caste and religion. This year we have earmarked 35,410 crores for 5 guarantees", he added.

The CM said that everyone should participate in democracy and its fruit should be shared equally by all. "As Dr BR Ambedkar had said, we believe that importance should be given to social governance. And we are committed to this. While preparing the budget, we have kept the aspirations of Ambedkar, Gandhi, Buddha, Kuvempu and Narayan Guru in mind. The last person in the state should live a satisfied life. Everyone should participate in democracy. Its fruits should be shared equally by all", the Chief Minister said.

He further said that the government believes in inclusive development adding that more grants have been given to education, social welfare, agriculture, electricity and development. "After SCSP/TSP law was introduced, our government has spent 88530 crores in 5 years. Our's is a pro-poor government. Our budget size was 202297 crores in 2018-19. At that time we had reserved 21691.5 SCSTs. More grants have been given to education, social welfare, agriculture, electricity, and Bengaluru development. We have not reduced the allocation to the social and economic sectors. Irrigation, housing, and welfare have been emphasized for the development of Karnataka. Our government believes in the mission of inclusive development", the CM said.

CM Siddaramaiah further said, "After coming to power in the year 2023-24, our party presented the government's budget for this financial year, it is our duty to present a budget that includes the government's policy positions and manifesto promises to respond to the aspirations of the people." The CM said that he welcomed both criticism and appreciation and thanked the opposition parties for participating in the discussion and expressing their views.

According to a statement, 62 people from the ruling and opposition parties spoke on the budget and participated in the discussion for about 12 hours and 52 minutes. (ANI)

