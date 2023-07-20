Left Menu

35-year-old man found dead inside his house in Delhi's Mehrauli area

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Varun Prakash Singh.

ANI | Updated: 20-07-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 23:25 IST
A 35-year-old man has been found dead inside his house in Delhi's Mehrauli area on Thursday, police said. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Varun Prakash Singh.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. Earlier, a seven-year-old girl allegedly died on Wednesday after her throat was slit by stray Chinese 'manjha' (glass-coated kite string), police said on Thursday.

According to Delhi Police, the deceased was a Delhi's Paschim Vihar West resident. The incident took place near Guru Harkishan Nagar area of Delhi's Paschim Vihar when the victim was on a motorcycle with her sister and parents.

The police said the girl was seated in front of her father, who was driving the motorcycle when the accident occurred. She was rushed to a hospital by her parents but was declared brought dead.

A case under section 304 A IPC (causing death due to negligence) has been registered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

