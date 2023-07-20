Left Menu

Petroecuador confirms spill of some 1,200 barrels of crude on country's northern coast

Half of the crude spilled did leave Petroecuador's facilities, tainting about four kilometers of Las Palmas beach, company official Armando Ruiz said at the press conference. An investigation into the causes of the incident is being conducted, Petroecuador's head, Ramon Correa, said, adding that negligence, mechanical damage and sabotage are among the hypotheses being studied.

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 20-07-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 23:32 IST
Petroecuador confirms spill of some 1,200 barrels of crude on country's northern coast
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixnio
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Some 1,200 barrels of crude oil spilled on Ecuador's northern coast, after a tank of state-owned Petroecuador surpassed its maximum capacity, contaminating a four-kilometer-long stretch of beach, authorities said on Thursday. The incident took place early on Wednesday at Petroecuador's Esmeraldas maritime terminal when a tank exceeded its 188-barrels capacity and started spilling the crude into a containment pool, which could not hold the hydrocarbon volumes either, causing crude to slip into the beach.

"It is estimated that around 1,200 barrels were spilled ... not all of them fell into the beach. A part was contained by the pool inside of Petroecuador's facilities," the company's transportation manager, Rafael Armendariz, said at a press conference. Half of the crude spilled did leave Petroecuador's facilities, tainting about four kilometers of Las Palmas beach, company official Armando Ruiz said at the press conference.

An investigation into the causes of the incident is being conducted, Petroecuador's head, Ramon Correa, said, adding that negligence, mechanical damage and sabotage are among the hypotheses being studied. Petroecuador has managed to control 90% of the impact on land and 60% of the advance of the stain in the sea by recovering contaminated material, according to officials.

The spill of light crude oil affected crabs and possibly fish and birds in the area, Ecuador's environmental minister, Jose Davalos, told TV channel Ecuavisa, adding that he is awaiting Petroecuador's final assessment of the situation to issue the corresponding sanction. "Works to fully clean up the site could take a week," Davalos said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023