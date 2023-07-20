Left Menu

Argentina turns away Gunvor-chartered LNG tanker, citing sanctions

A tanker containing liquefied natural gas that originated from a Russia supplier and was loaded onto a Gunvor Group-chartered vessel off the coast of France was turned away this week by Argentine energy firm Enarsa, according to officials.

The tanker Flex Artemis was in the South Atlantic and heading northeast on Thursday, according to Refinitiv vessel tracking. It had carried LNG from Yamal in Russia, according to a trader familiar with the matter, and had departed from France's Montoir on June 25, arriving in Argentine waters about July 14.

