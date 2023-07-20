Karnataka: BJP, JDS submit joint memorandum to Governor Gehlot

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot requesting a probe into IAS officers' deployment at a hotel where Opposition parties meeting was held. BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, along with MLAs of their respective parties met Governor Gehlot and handed over the memorandum to him.

Questioning the style of governance in Karnataka, Opposition parties, the BJP and the JD(S), Wednesday slammed Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader's decision to suspend 10 BJP MLAs and accused the Congress government of suppressing the Opposition for highlighting the mistakes of the government. MLAs were protesting at the well of the House against the state government for allegedly violating norms and deputing IAS officers to welcome leaders from various parties for the recently held meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru.

Former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy condemned the suspension of ten MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Assembly and said that the Congress has murdered democracy. While the BJP leader and former CM Bommai termed the suspension "illegal" and "murder of democracy". He alleged that the Siddaramaiah government has adopted a "dictatorial" attitude and is trying to stifle the voice of the opposition.

However, Siddaramaiah clarified that the government did not use IAS officers politically but followed the state's tradition after BJP lawmakers raised the issue during the Assembly session on Wednesday. CM Siddaramaiah said that they considered the leaders who came to attend the Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru as State guests adding that it is the tradition followed in the State.

The chief minister further said that BJP and JDS are frustrated as they see people happy over the implementation of guarantee schemes. Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Wednesday suspended 10 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs after the Assembly on Wednesday plunged into chaos with unruly scenes following angry BJP lawmakers tore copies of bills and threw them at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani's face.

BJP MLAs Ashwathnarayan, Sunil Kumar, R Ashok, Vedavya Kamath, Yashpal Suvarna, Dheeraj Muniraj, Umanath Kotian, Aravind Bellad, Araga Jnanendra and Bharath Shetty are among those suspended from attending session till Friday for allegedly misbehaving in the House. The BJP MLAs have been suspended for disrupting the proceedings of the Assembly session. The MLAs created a ruckus over the Congress-led state government's decision to depute IAS officers for Opposition Meeting held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. (ANI)

