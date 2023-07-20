Meghalaya cabinet approves diesel price hike of 5 paise per litre

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said his cabinet has approved a hike of 50 paise per litre for diesel.

He said the move will result in additional revenue of Rs 5-6 crore per year.

Addressing the media after chairing a cabinet meeting, Sangma said diesel and petrol prices are among the lowest in Meghalaya.

''The 5 paise hike will bring additional revenue of Rs 5-6 crore annually,'' he said.

On talks with militant outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, he said, ''We are going into this with an open mind to find a solution (to insurgency). We will examine all possibilities within the constitutional framework.'' Further, he said the cabinet has also approved a proposal by the tourism department to acquire 50 acres of land near the scenic Nongmahir Lake in Ri-Bhoi district at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

''The area has huge potential for tourism activities. With the procurement of land, we will be able to undertake tourism projects in the area,'' he said.

The cabinet cleared a proposal to make petrol pump owners submit value added tax (VAT) within 30 days. It was earlier 100 days.

