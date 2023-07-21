Russian diplomat accuses Ukraine of using Black Sea grain corridor for "terrorist attacks"
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 18:30 IST
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin on Friday accused Ukraine of using a grain export corridor in the Black Sea to launch "terrorist attacks" against Russian interests, including on the Crimean Bridge earlier this week.
Vershinin was speaking at a briefing about Russia's decision to quit the Black Sea grain deal.
