J&K: Number of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims crosses 3-lakh mark

The number of pilgrims paying obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Monday crossed the three-lakh mark, officials said.

Till 4 pm on Friday, 10,800 pilgrims visited the shrine for a 'darshan' of the naturally-formed ice lingam. With this, the number of pilgrims so far has crossed the three-lakh mark, they said.

More than 3.03 lakh yatris have prayed at the cave shrine since the 62-day annual pilgrimage started on July 1, officials said.

The death toll so far stands at 34, which includes two security personnel, they said.

