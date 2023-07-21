Pune land scam case: SC grants bail to NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law Girish Choudhary

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law Girish Choudhary in money laundering case related to Pune's Bhosri land irregularities matter. However, the top court asked Girish Choudhary to surrender his passport and cooperate in the investigation, Choudhary's advocate Mohan Tekavde said.

A bench of justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh passed the order. "Be that as it may, on the present facts, we note that the petitioner on the earlier instances had also sought interim orders with regard to the treatment be obtained. This Court at an earlier point on 20.04.2023 had indicated that the petitioner be taken for treatment to Dr Ashok Kriplani, Nephrologist, Bombay Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Marine Lines. Though at that stage the treatment has been provided, the health condition of the petitioner requires treatment on and off. Therefore keeping all these aspects in view, we are of the opinion that in the instant facts, the petitioner should be released on bail," the apex court said.

"Hence, we direct that the petitioner be released on bail subject to the appropriate conditions being imposed by the trial court which shall also include the condition to deposit his passport and see that the petitioner is available as and when required for further proceedings in the case. For the said purpose, the petitioner shall be produced before the trial court forthwith," the top court said. Chaudhari has challenged the Bombay High Court order and sought bail in the matter. The Bombay High Court had rejected his bail application.

Earlier, a Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai has also rejected Choudhary's bail plea in connection with Pune's Bhosari land scam matter. Girish Chaudhary was arrested by the ED in July 2021 in connection with the land scam case.

On April 27, the Bombay HC granted interim relief from arrest to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse's wife Mandakini Khadse till June 20 in connection with the alleged land deal in Pune, said her lawyer Advocate Mohan Tekavde. The matter was listed before Justice Anuja Prabhudessai.

Last December, the High Court waived a pre-arrest interim bail condition of regular attendance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Earlier, the High Court had granted interim protection to former Maharashtra Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse and had directed the Enforcement Directorate not to arrest him for a week within which he was to approach a special PMLA court for relief. He did and got relief from the special trial Judge.

His wife Mandakini Khadse had moved the High Court with a pre-arrest bail plea in the same Money laundering case over a 2016 Pune land deal matter with her counsel Mohan Tekavde and Swati Tekavde submitted before the High Court. "She is a senior citizen and educated person residing with her family members. She is arraigned as an accused in the case lodged by ED in 2019. Her application listed a number of medical conditions she suffers pre suffered from," said advocate Tekavde.

Mandakini Khadse said this is the only case against her and she has been cooperating with the investigations. (ANI)

