Two dead after mud blocks collapse in tunnel of renewable energy project in AP

Two persons died when mud blocks fell on them as they entered a tunnel of an integrated renewable energy project in a village in Nandyal district, police said on Friday. The deceased were part of a group of seven workers who entered a 100-metre tunnel in Pinnapuram village around 9 am this morning when the accident occurred, they said. "Five persons managed to go inside but when the remaining two were entering, the mud blocks fell on them and they got killed," Nandyala district Superintendent of Police K. Raghuveera Reddy told PTI. According to Reddy, the accident occurred at Greenko group's integrated renewable energy storage project, which produces solar energy by day and hydroelectric power at night. He said the mud blocks-- construction material used instead of bricks-- could have slipped after being loosened due to rainfall. A case was registered under IPC Section 174, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)