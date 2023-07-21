Left Menu

Reliance Industries net drops 11% on weak O2C business

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:49 IST
Reliance Industries net drops 11% on weak O2C business
Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported an 11 per cent drop in its June quarter net profit largely due to weak oil-to-chemical (O2C) vertical and higher interest and depreciation cost.

Net profit was Rs 16,011 crore, or Rs 23.66 per share, in April-June - the first quarter of current 2023-24 fiscal year - compared with Rs 17,955 crore, or Rs 26.54 a share, earning a year back, according to a company's stock exchange filing.

The net profit was also lower quarter-on-quarter when compared with record Rs 19,299 crore earnings in the preceding three months ended March 31.

Revenue from operations fell to Rs 2.1 lakh crore from Rs 2.22 lakh crore in the year-ago period and Rs 2.16 lakh crore in January-March 2023. This was primarily because of lower crude oil prices and the shrinking of cracks or margins on fuels such as diesel.

