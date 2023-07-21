Left Menu

Rains in Maharashtra: IMD issues red alert for Palghar district, orange alert for Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Palghar district and an orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts for Saturday. 

ANI | Updated: 21-07-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 20:09 IST
Rains in Maharashtra: IMD issues red alert for Palghar district, orange alert for Mumbai
Visuals from Chembur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Palghar district and an orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts for Saturday. On Friday also the Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed a heavy spell of rains, which caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas at Andheri, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur and some other places.

The downpour disrupted traffic movement with massive snarls in the city and suburbs as well. While Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Anil Patil on Thursday said that 98 out of 178 people have been rescued so far and 21 have died adding that the rescue operations are still underway in Raigad’s landslide-hit area.

"Rescue operation is underway. Due to rain, it is getting difficult in carrying out the operation but we are on it. CM is also monitoring the situation. We have also made arrangements for the rescued people here", Minister Anil Patil said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023