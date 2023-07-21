Meenakashi Lekhi participates in BRICS Culture track meeting

A three member Indian delegation led by Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi, Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs visited South Africa to participate in the BRICS Culture track meeting hosted by South Africa in Mpumalanga on 20-21 July, 2023 during their ongoing Presidency of BRICS in 2023. The theme of the meeting was ‘Strengthening BRICS Cultural Partnerships for post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and sustainable, inclusive development’. A Declaration of 8th BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting was signed by all participating BRICS Ministers.

Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi, in her address, stated that BRICS countries now form one of the world’s most important economic blocs, representing more than one quarter of global GDP which stands at 31.5 percent and 16 percent of the world trade and 43 per cent of the world population. Significantly, the BRICS have seen their economic influence increase over the past decades, as drivers of global growth, trade and investment and even overtaking the G7 countries in many respects.

The Minister apprised the Member States that during India’s ongoing G20 Presidency we are striving to position culture at the heart of policy-making with four priority areas being Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property, Harnessing Living Heritage for a Sustainable Future, Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries and Creative Economy and Leveraging Digital Technologies for the Protection and Promotion of Culture. Currently, under the ongoing India’s Presidency of G20, the culture work stream is a key component. India is the only country amongst the G20 nations which has achieved its target of 40% mix of renewable energy 9 years ahead of the given timeframe, i.e., by the year 2030.

Minister expressed her belief that cooperation within BRICS will continue to thrive and contribute to a progressive and comprehensive partnership. The BRICS declaration should serve as a testament to our continued efforts to remain connected to one another as ‘Culture Unites All’ and promote our shared cultural values for sustainable living through the ’Culture for LiFE’.

The Minister apprised the Member States that digital means have provided a wider reach to the audience. India’s journey has offered an example in the field of inclusion through digital solutions and has successfully worked its way through the maze of digital divide. The Minister outlined that today, 46% of the global digital payments are taking place in India. The process of digitization can bring people closer by achieving greater cultural understanding. This will help us facilitate mutual learning between civilizations and would contribute to the progress of human civilization. She also impressed upon to explore ways for cultural exchange through virtual exhibitions, exchange of cultural knowledge on platforms for mutual learning and even explore ways for preservation of endangered languages of our countries.

She mentioned that BRICS countries have some of the most deep-rooted civilizational and cultural traditions in the world and have shared ancient linkages ranging from the Indo-Eurasian Trade Route to robust cultural exchange over hundreds of years as a result of intercontinental and transoceanic marine movements in the 18th century. The countries share historic ties based on the affinity of cultures and traditions and also, by geography.

BRICS Member States collectively possess a wealth of creative talent and artistic expressions. Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi called for leveraging the cultural resources and supporting the growth of the cultural and creative industries, in order to create new opportunities for sustainable economic development and cooperation. Through cultural education and exchange programs, the Minister urged to nurture young talent, empower local communities and build a skilled workforce for the cultural sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)