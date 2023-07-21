Left Menu

Renew Energy to get Rs 64,000 cr loan from PFC, REC

Public sector energy funders will lend Rs 32,000 crore each to the Nasdaq-listed energy company.The memoranda of understanding were signed at the clean energy ministerial meet, a part of the G20 meeting, in Goa.We will receive Rs 32,000 crore USD 3.9 billion each from PFC and REC for financing its current and upcoming energy transition projects, totalling USD 7.8 billion or Rs 64,000 crore, the company said in a statement issued from Goa without sharing project details or a timeline for disbursals.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 21:07 IST
Renew Energy to get Rs 64,000 cr loan from PFC, REC
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Green energy major Renew Energy Global Friday signed initial pacts with Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation for loans worth Rs 64,000 crore. Public sector energy funders will lend Rs 32,000 crore each to the Nasdaq-listed energy company.

The memoranda of understanding were signed at the clean energy ministerial meet, a part of the G20 meeting, in Goa.

''We will receive Rs 32,000 crore (USD 3.9 billion) each from PFC and REC for financing its current and upcoming energy transition projects, totalling USD 7.8 billion or Rs 64,000 crore,'' the company said in a statement issued from Goa without sharing project details or a timeline for disbursals. The company will utilise the funds for new projects, including solar, wind, hybrid, energy storage, solar modules and cell manufacturing, and green hydrogen, the statement added.

Kailash Vaswani, president, corporate finance at Renew, said the company already has a long-standing relationship with PFC and REC-- the biggest lenders to the energy sector.

These loan agreements will help us meet our current and future financing needs and demonstrate our ability to raise long-term financing for large-scale green energy projects, he added.

Renew has a portfolio of 13.4 gw on a gross basis as of September 2022. Apart from being a large independent power producer, it also provides end-to-end solutions in the areas of clean energy, green hydrogen, and value-added energy offerings through digitalisation, storage, and carbon markets that increasingly are integral to addressing climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023