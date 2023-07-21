Left Menu

Heavy rains in parts of Mumbai; local train services hit due to water-logging

Water logging due to heavy rains in Maharashtra disrupted train services in Mumbai and adjoining areas of Kurla station of the Harbour Line Down from Wadala to the Mankhurd section.

21-07-2023
Waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai due to heavy rainfall; visuals from Chembur area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Water logging due to heavy rains in Maharashtra on Friday disrupted train services in Mumbai and adjoining areas. Waterlogging at Kurla station of the Harbour Line Down from Wadala to the Mankhurd section, suburban traffic was closed as a safety precautionary measure for a brief period. Rest assured, all sections were running. UP Harbour Line trains were running, the  Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer  (CPRO) said on Friday.

Maharashtra has seen a flood-like situation in various parts of its districts owing to incessant rainfall in the state. Meanwhile, all schools and colleges in Thane and Palghar districts will remain closed tomorrow in view of the heavy rain alert, informed collectors of the respective districts on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a ‘Red’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar for today and tomorrow. An orange alert has also been issued for Mumbai and Ratnagiri. Amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Palghar, the district administration instructed 23 members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team to be prepared to deal with torrential rains, officials said on Thursday.

As per District Magistrate Office (DMO) Palghar, the district administration in Palghar, Maharashtra, gave 23 NDRF members instructions to be ready amid persistent downpours. The district administration also instructed all the sub-divisional officers and tehsildars of the district to remain alert and not leave the headquarters.

The DMO added that the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation has also been informed through a letter to remain alert and provide necessary assistance. Villages near coastal areas have received warnings because of the high tide, it further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

