“House entitled to discuss everything with one restriction…” : RS Chairman on member seeking clarification on Delhi ordinance bill

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday responded to clarification sought by Bharat Rashtra Samithi member K Keshava Rao over the bill to replace ordinance on control of services in Delhi over whether discussion can take place on it as the Supreme Court is also seized of matters related to the ordinance

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday responded to clarification sought by Bharat Rashtra Samithi member K Keshava Rao over the bill to replace ordinance on control of services in Delhi over whether discussion can take place on it as the Supreme Court is also seized of matters related to the ordinance. Informing the House about the Business Advisory Committee meeting, Dhankar said that it has allocated time to the government and other business.  As he mentioned about the bill to replace the  ordinance over control of services in Delhi brought by Centre following a Supreme Court verdict, AAP members raised strong objections and protested.

They said the bill is unconstitutional. The Chairman said that members should take their seats. “Can’t you have some decorum. Please take your seat,” he said.

Dhankhar said that Keshava Rao wants to raise a point of order and he will allow him. As AAP members continued their protest, the chair said members should not speak out of turn as people are watching their conduct.

“It is not a public street,” he said. He also warned AAP member Sanjay Singh that he may have to name him. Keshava Rao said he is not seeking a point of  order but clarification and referred to the Delhi government’s petition on the Centre’s ordinance which has been referred to a constitution bench by the Supreme Court.

He asked “do we allow” if a matter is taken up by court, which is to be discussed in the House. Rao said that the matter is subjudice. The Chairman said the House is entitled to discuss everything under the planet with one restriction. “The only restriction generated in the Parliament has been given to us by our founding fathers. No discussion shall take place in Parliament with respect to the conduct of any judge of the Supreme Court or a High Court in the discharge of his duties.... except upon a motion for presenting address to the President praying for removal of the judge..."

“Therefore, the concept of sub-judice is totally misconceived,” Dhankhar added. The opposition members later sought to raise their demand over detailed discussion on the Manipur situation and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. The House was first adjourned till 2.30 pm amid din and later for the day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

