Amid rise in dengue cases, Delhi govt asks chemists not to sell painkillers

Amid rising dengue and chikungunya cases, the Delhi government's Department of Drugs Control asked chemists to avoid the sale of Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines without prescription. The advisory, issued on July 19, also highlights the increasing incidence of vector-borne diseases during the rainy season in the national capital.

"Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines may be restricted to be sold on a prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner only," read the advisory. "Retail chemists are therefore advised not to indulge in the over-the-counter sale of NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) like Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines with immediate effect till further directions. They are also advised to keep records of stocks of painkiller drugs falling under this category," read the advisory further.

Earlier, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on July 17 inspected various hospitals in the national capital and instructed the sanitation department to carry out a cleanliness drive and minimize the possibility of infectious diseases at flood-affected areas. Talking to the reporters, Shelly said, "We are here today to inspect the hospitals. As there is the flood-water everywhere, there is a possibility of diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria. So, instructions have been issued to the sanitation department to carry out a cleanliness drive at flood-affected areas to minimize dengue, malaria cases." (ANI)

