Venezuela expects to sign gas licenses by year end -oil minister

Venezuelan oil minister Pedro Tellechea said on Friday the South American country expects to sign by year-end licenses for developing the nation's vast natural gas reserves even amid U.S. sanctions.

Tellechea said talks have progressed with some companies, but there is still a need to agree to some terms. He did not disclose any names of companies involved in the talks. "We must turn into a gas exporter," he said during a conference in Caracas. "We are making the first steps."

Trinidad and Tobago since January has held several discussions with Venezuela about joint development of a promising offshore gas field that straddles their maritime border. British oil major Shell Plc, which produces in Trinidad,

could operate the Dragon gas field in Venezuela if President Nicolas Maduro's government extends it a license, Trinidad officials have said.

Venezuela is producing 831,000 barrels of crude per day (bpd) this month and expects to reach 1 million bpd by year-end. The country aims to reach 1.76 million bpd of output in 2024, Tellechea said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)