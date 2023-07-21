Maha: AAP protests against Manipur violence in Latur
The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Friday staged a protest in Latur city of Maharashtra against the ongoing violence in Manipur. Presidents rule should be imposed in the northeastern state, it demanded.The protest was staged in Gandhi chowk. A video of two women in Manipur being stripped and groped by a mob in broad daylight has caused nationwide outrage.
PTI | Latur | Updated: 21-07-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 22:32 IST
India
- India
