Maha: AAP protests against Manipur violence in Latur

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday staged a protest in Latur city of Maharashtra against the ongoing violence in Manipur. President's rule should be imposed in the northeastern state, it demanded.

The protest was staged in Gandhi chowk. A video of two women in Manipur being stripped and groped by a mob in broad daylight has caused nationwide outrage.

