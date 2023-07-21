Fire at ONGC rig in Assam; no one injured

A fire broke out at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited's (ONGC) rig in the Geleky area of Sivasagar district of Assam on Friday, but was quickly put out. No one was injured.

The incident took place at around 1450 hrs, the company said in a statement.

''ONGC promptly activated its emergency response protocols, and the company's fire tenders immediately rushed to the site to douse the fire.

''With the swift and efficient response of the firefighters from ONGC Assam Asset, the fire was promptly extinguished, preventing any loss of life or injuries,'' it said.

The fire was brought under control by 1617 hrs.

However, the ONGC firefighting team continued the cooling operations.

''The wellsite has been secured and is presently under constant observation of experts,'' it said.

''No injury to any personnel of ONGC or its business partner has been reported.''

