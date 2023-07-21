Left Menu

Delhi: Water-level in Yamuna once again crosses danger mark

The Central Water Commission's (CWC) data showed the water level reached 205.34 metres at Old Railway Bridge at 6 pm on Friday.

Visuals from Old Railway Bridge in Delhi (Image/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Amid the incessant rainfall in the upper reaches of north India, Yamuna water-level in the national capital once again crossed the danger mark of   205.33 meters on Friday evening. The Central Water Commission's (CWC) data showed the water level reached 205.34 metres at Old Railway Bridge at 6 pm on Friday.

After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days. The water level dropped below the danger mark by 8 pm on July 18 after flowing above the threshold for eight days.

The danger mark in the Yamuna is at 205.33 metres. The river breached the danger mark at 5 pm on July 10, leading to extensive flooding of the national capital. Earlier, following a noticeable improvement in the waterlogging situation, the Delhi government lifted the ban on entry of heavy vehicles into the national capital.

"Considering the improvement of the flood situation and descending water level of Yamuna River, it has been decided by the competent authorities to withdraw all the restrictions imposed as per the orders on July 13th and 17th with effect from July 19th," read an official statement. (ANI)

