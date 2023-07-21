Left Menu

Widespread rainfall likely to occur in Telangana during next 24 hrs, red alert issued: IMD 

Dr K Nagaratna, Director of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said that Telangana is likely to have widespread rainfall due to a low pressure laying over South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coast along the West Central Bay of Bengal and associated cyclonic circulation which is extending up to 7.6 kilometeres above mean sea level.  

21-07-2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Friday for Telangana amid the prediction of widespread rainfall in the state for the next 24 hours. "Hyderabad city during the next 24 hours is likely to have moderate rains and heavy spells at times. An orange warning has been issued for Hyderabad and a red warning for the state for the next 24 hours," said Dr K Nagaratna, Director of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre.

She further stated that Hyderbad will likely receive moderate to heavy spells of rains. She said that Telangana is likely to have widespread rainfall due to a low pressure laying over South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coast along the West Central Bay of Bengal and associated cyclonic circulation which is extending up to 7.6 kilometeres above mean sea level.

"Another Upper-Air seizure lies over North Chhattisgarh region and East-West Windshear zone around 20 degrees north latitude. Under the influence of these synoptic features, during the next 24 hours, Telangana is likely to have widespread rainfall, light to moderate rains over many districts and heavy rain over a few places between 7cm to 12cm and above 12 centimetres at one or two places in northern districts of Telangana," she said. "Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Komaram Bheem and Mancherial are likely to have 12 cm to 20cm or more than 20 centimeters at one or two places. Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli and its associated districts are likely to have heavy to very heavy rains along with light to moderate rains over many places," she added.

Earlier today India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Palghar district and an orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts for Saturday. (ANI)

