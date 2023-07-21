Left Menu

Odisha Cabinet approves Rs 1,001 crore to build 11 comprehensive cancer care units across the state

As per the Department of Health and Family Welfare, "Eleven Comprehensive Cancer Care Units will be built up within a period of 2 years, Henceforth Patients will need not travel far or outside the State seeking advanced Cancer Care. This will definitely reduce the out of pocket expenditure of the people suffering from Cancer and their family members."

ANI | Updated: 21-07-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 23:38 IST
Odisha state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a budget of Rs 1001.14 crore for expanding Comprehensive Cancer Services across the State It aims to provide cancer care facilities nearer to the household of the patients, said an official statement from Department of Health and Family Welfare Friday.

As per the Department of Health and Family Welfare, "Eleven Comprehensive Cancer Care Units will be built up within a period of 2 years, Henceforth Patients will need not travel far or outside the State seeking advanced Cancer Care. This will definitely reduce the out of pocket expenditure of the people suffering from Cancer and their family members." These Cancer care units will be built up at DHH Bargarh, VIMSAR, Burla, SLN Medical College & Hospital Koraput, MKCG Medical College & Hospital Berhampur, Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College & Hospital Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi, B.B. Medical College & Hospital Balangir, PRM Medical College & Hospital, Baripada, FM Medical College & Hospital, Balasore, Dharanidhar Medical College & Hospital, Keonjhar, Government Medical College & Hospital, Talcher and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

"Under this package, Radiotherapy, Brachytherapy, Histopathology, Onco-Surgery, Chemotherapy and Palliative Care Services will be strengthened. Each facility will be added with 50 to 100 beds with Operation Theatre, ICU, Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy and Palliative Care Units and with provision of future expansion when required. Posts of Specialists, Super-specialists and Technical staffs will be created as regular cadre under State Government to provide uninterrupted services at these facilities, " read the statement. The State Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday has approved a total 17 no of proposals from 11 different Departments, added the statement. (ANI)

