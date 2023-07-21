Left Menu

Maharashtra: Raigad landslide toll rises to 21, rescue operation suspended following inclement weather

A total of 21 bodies have been recovered so far after a major landslide hit Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil in Maharashtra's Raigad district on July 19 following the torrential rains in the region, officials said on Friday. 

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 21 bodies have been recovered so far after a major landslide hit Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil in Maharashtra's Raigad district on July 19 following the torrential rains in the region, officials said on Friday. The death toll reached 21 after 5 more dead bodies were recovered on Friday and the search and rescue operation was suspended for today with the consultation of District administration due to bad weather conditions, said SB Singh, commandant, 5 Battalion, NDRF.

The rescue operation will resume tomorrow with the same intensity, said Singh further. Today the Canine squad was also called on to carry out the search operation. "We carried out a search and rescue operation with three of our dogs and one of our dogs detected two bodies today. We are facing many challenges and are unable to take our latest machinery to the (landslide-hit) site", said an NDRF official.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde yesterday visited the site of the tragedy and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, said officials. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde after the incident. Shah said four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to execute the rescue operation. (ANI)

