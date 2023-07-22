Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

UN expert decries 'mass arbitrary detention' of children in Syria

A United Nations expert voiced concern on Friday that tens of thousands of children were being detained arbitrarily in northeastern Syria based on their alleged ties to Islamic State and in violation of international law. Fionnuala Ni Aolain, a U.N. Special Rapporteur, said a day after returning from the region that she was also concerned about the "snatching" of hundreds of boys from camps.

Russia pounds Ukraine's grain, UN warns of hunger from price rises

Russia pounded Ukrainian food export facilities for a fourth day in a row on Friday and practised seizing ships in the Black Sea in an escalation of what Western leaders say is an attempt to wriggle out of sanctions by threatening a global food crisis. The attacks on Ukraine's grain, a major part of the global food chain, followed a vow by Kyiv to defy Russia's naval blockade on its export ports after Moscow's withdrawal this week from a UN-brokered safe sea corridor agreement.

Tony Bennett, legendary American singer, dies at age 96

Tony Bennett, the smooth American singer who had an enduring hit with "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" and remained perpetually cool enough to win over younger generations of fans well into the 21st century, died on Friday, his publicist said. Bennett was 96. He died at his home in New York City of age-related causes, his publicist Sylvia Weiner said in a statement.

Limited political support in Sweden to ban Koran burnings

There is limited political will in Sweden to ban Koran burnings that have upset large parts of the Muslim world and it would be complicated to do even if there were backing for such a move, experts and politicians said on Friday. The Swedish Embassy in Baghdad was stormed and set alight in the early hours of Thursday by supporters of Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in anticipation of a burning of the Muslim holy book outside the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm, the latest of several such acts in Sweden in the past few years.

Analysis-Climate change: Which countries will foot the bill?

Record-breaking heat in China. Wildfires forcing Swiss villages to evacuate. Drought ravaging Spanish crops. As the costs of climate change rack up, a debate is surging among governments: who should pay? The question has been in the spotlight amid this week's climate talks between the U.S. and China, where the world's two biggest economies tried to find ways to work together on issues ranging from renewable energy deployment to climate finance ahead of this year's U.N. climate summit, COP28, in Dubai.

Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank violence -Palestinian officials

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during clashes with stone throwers in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian officials said. Israel's border police said that during the clash in the village of Umm Safa near the city of Ramallah, "masked suspects threw stones and rocks endangering the lives of troops."

Exclusive-G7, others ask China to stop North Korea sanctions evasion in its waters

The Group of Seven, European Union and three other countries plan to appeal to China for help to stop North Korea evading United Nations sanctions by using Chinese territorial waters, according to their letter seen by Reuters on Friday. "We have concerns regarding the continuing presence of multiple oil tankers ... that use your territorial waters in Sansha Bay as refuge to facilitate their trade of sanctioned petroleum products to the DPRK," said the letter to be sent to China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun.

North Korea fires cruise missiles, says South Korean military

North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward the sea to the west of the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean military said on Saturday. This would be North Korea's latest missile launch since it fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday, as Pyongyang and Washington step up displays of military force in a standoff over the isolated country's nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

Putin tells Poland any aggression against Belarus is attack on Russia

President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused NATO member Poland of having territorial ambitions in the former Soviet Union, and said any aggression against Russia's neighbour and close ally Belarus would be considered an attack on Russia. Moscow would react to any aggression against Belarus, which forms a loose "Union State" with Russia, "with all the means at our disposal", Putin told a meeting of his Security Council in televised remarks.

Crimea bridge is legitimate military target, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that the bridge linking the Crimea peninsula to Russia "brings war not peace" and was therefore a military target. Explosions on the Crimea bridge on Monday killed two civilians and put part of the road bridge out of service, which had only recently returned to full operation after being severely damaged in a similar attack in October.

