Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh govt develops 351 ‘Nagar Vatika’ in 14 cities

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will kick off the campaign on Saturday, under which a target has been set to inaugurate 35 crore trees in the state in 2023.

ANI | Updated: 22-07-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 09:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh govt develops 351 ‘Nagar Vatika’ in 14 cities
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to make Uttar Pradesh green and lush, the Yogi Adityanath government has developed 351 'nagar vatika' in 14 cities of the state, the state government said in a press note. Furthermore, the state government will also create 'Nandan Van' in several cities under the 'Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan-2023'. These forests will have space for yoga, trekking, bird watching, photography, and forest bathing and will serve as getaways from the rush of city life, the press release stated.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will kick off the campaign on Saturday, under which a target has been set to inaugurate 35 crore trees in the state in 2023. In order to provide a pollution-free environment and to relax for a few moments in the green environment, Nagar Van or Nandan Van are being developed, the government release stated.In order to achieve the main objectives of promoting greenery in urban areas, creating awareness about trees and biodiversity, conserving important plant species, and providing a clean and healthy environment to city dwellers, as many as 351 nandan van and nagar vatika have been developed by the Forest Department under the Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council, Municipality, and urban local bodies within a 5-kilometer radius, the press release stated. These 'nandan vatika', developed under a 100 percent centrally-funded scheme by the Indian government, cover a minimum area of 10 hectares and a maximum of 50 hectares. In densely populated areas of the city, 'nagar vatika' has been developed on a minimum area of one hectare and a maximum of 10 hectares.

Across the 14 districts of the state, namely Agra, Firozabad, Jhansi, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kanpur Nagar, Etawah, Raebareli, Moradabad, Amroha, and Varanasi, these 351 nagar van and nagar vatika have been developed in an area of 722 hectares, the release stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023