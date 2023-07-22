"We were in UPA, will support them..." AIUDF extends support to opposition's coalition INDIA

Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF on Friday said that AIUDF will extend its support to the newly formed opposition political parties coalition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA and party general secretary Aminul Islam told ANI that his party is against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and will support the opposition party's new coalition INDIA.

"Now the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) has a new name that is INDIA. Our party will support INDIA because earlier we were in UPA. We will support them," Aminul Islam said, adding that deliberations are going on. "We can't support NDA. We will support INDIA," the AIUDF leader added.

The 26-party opposition alliance was termed the India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A during the second joint opposition meeting held in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 18. The two-day joint meeting came to an end on July 18, with the 26 parties agreeing to come up under one name-- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA.

On the concluding day of the joint meeting, while addressing the media after the meeting, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Earlier, we were UPA and now all the 26 parties have given a name to the opposition and that is – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Everybody has agreed upon this, and the resolution for the name was passed unanimously." The development came as top leaders of 26 Opposition parties from across the country met in Bengaluru on Tuesday to discuss a united strategy to take on the ruling NDA alliance at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan said that the name was proposed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "The name of the opposition alliance- INDIA was proposed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. After a long discussion, it was decided to be called as 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance," VCK chief told ANI.

The representatives of the 26 parties— 10 more than the 16 parties which had met in Patna on June 23 — also decided to set up an 11-member coordination committee, including all the major parties, and a 'secretariat' in Delhi for campaign management and for coordinating the working of various sub-committees, which will take up specific issues. "The next opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai; the date will be announced soon. An 11-member coordination committee will be set up. Names of committee members will be announced in Mumbai," Kharge said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the Lok Sabha elections next year a fight between India and PM Modi. "This fight is not between 2 political formations but the fight is to defend the idea of India. If you will see history, you will find that nobody has been able to fight the idea of India. It's a fight between the idea of India and Narendra Modi," Gandhi said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while warning the ruling party at the centre said, "NDA, BJP, can you challenge INDIA?" "We love our motherland. We are the patriotic people of the country. We are for the country, the world, farmers, for all," she said, adding that people -- Hindus, Dalits, minorities, farmers, in Bengal, and Manipur -- are under threat from the BJP, whose only job is "buying and selling governments".

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the main opposition Congress party, said INDIA stood for the "Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance". The Opposition parties met to chalk out a strategy to put out a united front to take on the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The July 17-18 meeting was the second meeting of opposition parties, and the third meeting will be held in Mumbai. (ANI)

