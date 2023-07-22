Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Updated: 22-07-2023 09:24 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 09:24 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 6.56 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-07-2023, 06:56:08 IST, Lat: 27.44 & Long: 92.51, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted. Earlier on Friday, three earthquakes were felt in Rajasthan's Jaipur in a span of half an hour. The latest earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

While the first quake of magnitude 4.4 was felt at 4.09 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, the second one of magnitude 3.1 was felt at 4.22 am at a depth of 5 kilometres. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023