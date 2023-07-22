The Road Less Travelled: Journeying to Tawang

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI):The winding road to Tawang is an adventure of its own, a story entwining man and nature, tradition and time. Tucked away in the North-Eastern Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang's remote beauty is rivalled only by the tales of the people who inhabit its rugged terrain. The Tawang monastery, also known as the "Galden Namgyal Lhatse," is a breath-taking spectacle, perched 10,000 feet above sea level, its white and red hues contrast strikingly against the azure sky. Home to about 400 monks, it is the largest Buddhist monastery in India and the second largest in the world.

But the journey to this sacred spot is as inspiring as the destination itself, traversing over steep mountains, winding roads, numerous waterfalls, and through cloud-kissed landscapes. It's a road less travelled, but a road worth every mile. From Guwahati, the road to Tawang winds through the spectacular valleys of Tezpur, Bomdila, Dirang, and Sela pass – the world's second highest motorable road. With each leg of the journey, the view outside the window transforms, offering snapshots of life and nature in their raw, untouched beauty.

The people you meet along the journey lend it its soul. The local Monpa tribe, with their vibrant costumes and gentle smiles, are keepers of age-old traditions and folklore. A stopover in a local hamlet might gift you with a story or two, told over a cup of butter tea or Chang, the local brew. One such story is of Jaswant Singh Rawat, an Indian army soldier who single-handedly held off invading forces for 72 hours during the 1962 Indo-China war. At Jaswantgarh, a memorial stands in his honour, narrating his brave tale.

Then, there's the haunting beauty of the Sela Pass, sitting high at 13,700 feet. Legend speaks of Sela, a local tribal woman who ended her life for love during the Indo-China war. Today, her spirit is believed to protect the pass, encapsulated by the icy-cold, serene Sela Lake. Tawang is not just a place, it's a saga of the human spirit, interspersed with legends, folklore, bravery, and spirituality. It's a testament to the resilience of the human spirit that thrives in harsh weather conditions, remote landscapes, and geopolitical tensions.

As one approaches Tawang, the road becomes a canvas painted with the striking yellows, pinks, and whites of Rhododendrons, dotted with grazing yaks and prayer flags fluttering in the wind. Amidst this serene landscape, the Tawang Monastery looms ahead, a beacon of spiritual tranquillity and learning. The journey to Tawang is not an easy one. It tests your endurance, patience, and spirit. Yet, it leaves you enriched, changed, more connected to the earth and to yourself. It's a journey that puts you in touch with your humanity, reminding you of the simple, profound truth that it's the journey that teaches you about your destination.

Through steep climbs and winding roads, under the vast open sky, surrounded by the echoes of legends and tales, Tawang stands as a testament to the beauty of unspoiled landscapes and the indomitable human spirit. It's more than a destination. It's an experience that imprints itself on the heart of every traveller, a story waiting to be discovered. Embark on the road to Tawang, and you don't just travel through mountains and valleys, you travel through time and tradition, through tales of love, courage, and spirituality. The road to Tawang is not just a journey, it's an odyssey. So, pack your bags, fasten your seatbelts, and prepare for an experience of a lifetime.

For, in the words of J.R.R. Tolkien, "Not all those who wander are lost." (ANI)

