Left Menu

Police seize drugs worth Rs 5 crore in Assam's Nagaon, 3 held

Police on Friday recovered and seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth around Rs 5 crore in Assam's Nagaon town. The police also arrested three people in connection with this.

ANI | Updated: 22-07-2023 09:25 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 09:25 IST
Police seize drugs worth Rs 5 crore in Assam's Nagaon, 3 held
Police seize contraband drugs in Assam's Nagaon, 3 held (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Friday recovered and seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth around Rs 5 crore in Assam's Nagaon town, and arrested three people. Based on a tip-off, a team of Nagaon district police on Friday carried out an operation at the Christianbasti area in Nagaon town and recovered more than 800 grams of heroin.

"We launched the operation at the Christianbasti area based on secret information. We recovered and seized 60 soap cases of suspected heroin containing around 800 grams from three persons," Nabaneet Mahanta, Superintendent of Police of Nagaon district said. "The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 5 crore. The arrested persons were carrying the drugs from Dimapur to Nagaon," The police officer added.

The arrested persons were identified as Chanu Sheikh, Gulzar Hussain and Nizamuddin. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Thursday,  Assam Police seized a large quantity of cannabis and apprehended six persons in Assam's Karimganj district. According to the Karimganj district police, in an anti-narcotic operation, a team from Nilambazar police station seized 33.5 kg of cannabis at Nilambazar station road in Karimganj district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023