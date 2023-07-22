Punjab: Health dept teams provide medical assistance to flood-affected people

Chandigarh, (Punjab) [India], July 22 (ANI): As part of its commitment to provide succour to the beleaguered people in accordance with the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the State Government machinery has plunged headlong to mitigate the situation created by floods in the state, an official release said on Saturday. According to officials, 1441 villages have been affected by the flood till 8 am on July 21. A total of 155 relief camps are running in the state in which 4560 people are staying.

To speed up the relief operations in the state and as per the directions of CM Bhagwant Mann, 26800 persons have been evacuated and taken to safe places, the release said. As per officials, currently, 19 districts are affected by floods including Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Bathinda and Pathankot.

According to the report received by the revenue department from different districts, a total of 40 people have lost their lives due to floods in the state. As per the information received from the animal husbandry department, a total of 1746 animals are treated in the state while the number of vaccinated animals is 4836.

"458 Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have been working in flood-affected areas. The health department has set up 246 medical camps in the affected areas," the official release read. "Rescue teams of the department are working round the clock to provide treatment, supply feed, fodder and silage to the needy animals. Special flood relief camps are also being organised in affected districts. On the other hand, the health department teams are working in the flood-affected areas with full attention," it said.

Dry food packets are being continuously distributed in the flood-affected areas. 22,881 dry food packets have been distributed in Rupnagar, 64000 in Patiala, 4800 in SAS Nagar, 5700 in SBS Nagar and 2200 in Fatehgarh Sahib, the release added. (ANI)

