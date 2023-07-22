Left Menu

Punjab CM to hand over service confirming letters to 12,500 contractual teachers on July 28

On July 28, 2023, Education Provider, Special Inclusive Teacher (ETT, NTT and BED) and I.E. volunteers will be handed over copies of orders regarding service confirmation, School Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, said.

ANI | Updated: 22-07-2023 09:36 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 09:36 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hand over the service confirming letters to 12,500 contractual teachers working in the Education Department on Friday 28th July 2023. School Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, said, "Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is overseeing all the processes related to confirming the services of contractual employees working in the education department of Punjab."

He said that on July 28, 2023, Education Provider, Special Inclusive Teacher (ETT, NTT and BED) and I.E. volunteers will be handed over copies of orders regarding service confirmation. These teachers were working on meagre salaries for a long time. Their services will now be regularised, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

