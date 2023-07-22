Left Menu

J-K: Over 3 devotees visit Amarnath cave shrine in first 21 days of pilgrimage

"Due to the improvement in infrastructure & allied services by government, Amarnath Yatra registered over 3 lakh record-breaking number of pilgrims who visited Holy Cave just within twenty-one days which is comparatively much higher than the previous year number at the same time," an official release from the information and public relations department of Jammu and Kashmir said. 

J-K: Over 3 devotees visit Amarnath cave shrine in first 21 days of pilgrimage
More than 3 lakh pilgrims have visited the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir in the first 21 days of the annual Yatra that began on July 1, officials said on Saturday. "Due to the improvement in infrastructure & allied services by government, Amarnath Yatra registered over 3 lakh record-breaking number of pilgrims who visited Holy Cave just within twenty-one days which is comparatively much higher than the previous year number at the same time," an official release from the information and public relations department of Jammu and Kashmir said.

With the addition of 13,797 Yatries who paid obeisance on Friday, the total stands at 3,07,354. Almost thirty government departments have been looped in to ensure seamless facilities to make pilgrims feel at home, it said. "The construction of two State-of-Art 100-bedded hospitals for the treatment of pilgrims and all the associated people is another epitome of the high level of seriousness shown by the government for boasting allied infrastructure," the statement further added.

Besides, other existing health infrastructure, every camp is manned by expert health teams who on a daily basis examine hundreds of yatries providing them with medicine and advice. Since the influx of pilgrims is swelling with every passing day, the government made sure that transportation facilities be provided from Jammu to base camps in Kashmir. Besides, the helipad service is also available to pilgrims who are willing to take this opportunity & facility, it added.

Two California, USA citizens, a Ukrainian woman, a group of 35 Nepali citizens and 30 citizens from Malaysia are among the pilgrims who paid obeisance at the Holy Cave of Amarnath it added. The annual Amarnath Yatra began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage will culminate on August 31. (ANI)

