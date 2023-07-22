Assam: Dhubri zila parishad CEO, his assistant arrested on bribery charges

The sleuths of Assam's Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday apprehended the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dhubri zila parishad and his assistant district programme manager (ADPM) for allegedly accepting bribes, officials said. The sleuths of DVAC of Assam police on Friday laid a trap and caught Mrinal Kanti Sarkar, ADPM, in the office chamber of CEO, Zila Parishad, Dhubri while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 on instructions of the CEO.

"The bribe was for releasing of payments," officials said. "In the same operation, Biswajit Goswami, CEO Zila Parishad, Dhubri was arrested for demanding a bribe and accepting it through Mrinal Kanti Sarkar," the police added.

During a search of the house of Biswajit Goswami, an amount of Rs 2,32,85,300 was also recovered, they added. (ANI)

