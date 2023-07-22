HP Kisan Sabha demands to set up centres to purchase maize in Hamirpur

Left Menu

Hamirpur HP, Jul 22 PTI Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha has demanded the opening of a maize purchase centre at Hamirpur as the crop is sown and produced on a large scale in the district.The schemes being run by the government to promote agriculture and horticulture in the district should be brought down to the village level, said State President of Kisan Sabha Kuldip Tanwar on Friday.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 22-07-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 13:18 IST
Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha has demanded the opening of a maize purchase centre at Hamirpur as the crop is sown and produced on a large scale in the district.

The schemes being run by the government to promote agriculture and horticulture in the district should be brought down to the village level, said State President of Kisan Sabha Kuldip Tanwar on Friday. To raise the demands of the farmers, a district convention will be held in Hamirpur district on August 16, in which more than 200 farmers will participate, he added.

Besides, farmers should be given four times compensation against the land being acquired for the construction of four lanes, and the government should also ensure land for rehabilitation, he added.

Discussions were also held on the problems being faced by the farmers in Hamirpur district. Tanwar appealed to the farmers to unite and raise their voices and said that farmers are the backbone of the country.

 

