Two youth shot at in Punjab's Mohali in broad daylight 

Two youths were shot at in a firing incident at Zirakpur in Punjab's Mohali district on Friday, said Punjab police. Both have been admitted to hospitals, and the condition of one of them is serious, the police added.

ANI | Updated: 22-07-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 14:19 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Two youths were hospitalised after being shot at in a firing incident at Zirakpur in Punjab's Mohali district on Friday, Punjab police said. The condition of one of the injured Indrajeet is said to be critical. Police have recovered four shells from the spot, said officials.

"The firing happened at Metro Plaza, a business institute on Lohgarh Road, at 5.30 pm on Friday. In the incident, two youths were injured. One of them has been admitted to VIP Road and the other to the Sector 32 hospital, Chandigarh. The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained," said Manpreet Singh, Superintendant of Police (Rural) Mohali. "The matter is being investigated. Further action will be taken only after taking statement of the youths. Families of the injured have been informed," Manpreet Singh added.

Those who have been injured have been identified as Inderjit, a resident of Blachaur and Satinder Verma, a resident of Ludhiana. Inderjit was shot in the upper part of his stomach while Satinder Verma was shot in the thigh. His condition is critical, said police.

SP Rural Manpreet Singh and DSP Vikram Brar who arrived at the site of the incident have begun investigating the matter. People said that the car of the attackers which stopped in the parking lot signaled another car, in which the injured youth were traveling, to stop.

When they did not stop, the three assailants fired at their car.  Then the attackers fled from the spot. About 20 minutes later SHO Zirakpur reached the spot along with the police party and took both the youths to the hospital and started an investigation.

Relatives of the injured have been informed about the incident by the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

