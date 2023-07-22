Hyderbad-based company booked for selling fake fertilizer to farmers in Maha's Beed

Left Menu

Police have registered a case against the board of directors of a Hyderabad-based company for allegedly selling fake fertilizers to farmers at Majalgaon in Maharashtras Beed district, an official said on Saturday.A man from Washim district in the state, who worked as a vendor of the company was also booked, he said.According to police, the company did not have the permission to sell fertilizers.The Beed District Agricultural Departments quality control team received information that bogus fertilizer was being sold in Majalgaon.

PTI | Beed | Updated: 22-07-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 14:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have registered a case against the board of directors of a Hyderabad-based company for allegedly selling fake fertilizers to farmers at Majalgaon in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Saturday.

A man from Washim district in the state, who worked as a vendor of the company was also booked, he said.

According to police, the company did not have the permission to sell fertilizers.

''The Beed District Agricultural Department's quality control team received information that bogus fertilizer was being sold in Majalgaon. Based on this tip-off, the team went to the company's unit in the city and conducted a search,'' the police official said. During the search, the team found 338 bags of fertilizer, worth Rs 4 lakh, manufactured by the company, at the centre, he said. ''The sample of the fertilizer was sent to a test laboratory in Aurangabad for analysis. The test report confirmed that the fertilizer was not certified,'' he said.

Based on the complaint filed by the district quality control inspector, a case was registered against the company representative in Washim and its board of directors under sections of the Essential Commodities Act and the Fertilizer (Control) Order in Majalgao city police station.

According to officials, the company had not obtained permission from the government for the sale of fertilizer. Hence, it cheated the government and the farmers by selling unlicensed and bogus fertilizer, the complaint said. Following an inspection by district-level quality control team, the Beed district superintendent agriculture officer suspended the licence of the fertilizer company's Majalgaon office.

