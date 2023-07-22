Left Menu

CM Yogi kicks off Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan by planting saplings of ‘Kalpavriksha’

Inaugurating the state-wide massive plantation drive, the Chief Minister distributed saplings to the schoolchildren and called upon every individual to plant saplings extensively to save the environment.

ANI | Updated: 22-07-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 16:04 IST
CM Yogi kicks off Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan by planting saplings of ‘Kalpavriksha’
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kicked off the 'Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan 2023' from Bijnor on Saturday by planting a sapling of the 'Kalpavriksha' on the banks of the Ganga. Inaugurating the state-wide massive plantation drive, the Chief Minister distributed saplings to the schoolchildren and called upon every individual to plant saplings extensively to save the environment.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone of the Government Sanskrit Inter College at Vidur Kuti. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs 445 crore. Addressing the public gathering, the chief minister said that Bijnor has a long history dating back thousands of years.

"This is the sacred meditation place of Mahatma Vidur, where Ganga's son Bhishma also spent his childhood. This is the land where Lord Krishna preferred to eat 'sarson ka saag' (a leafy vegetable) at Mahatma Vidur's home to Duryodhana's 'Malpua', because Mahatma Vidur is a symbol of righteousness and public welfare," the CM said. Yogi further said that with the planting of 30 crore saplings as part of the state's extensive plantation campaign, the state is setting a new record today.

Stating that Bijnor is the land of India's history, the CM said, "It is a matter of pride for me that I have got the opportunity to take forward the tree plantation campaign of 2023 from this holy place." On this occasion, state government's Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Forest Minister Arun Kumar Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary Forest Manoj Singh, Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Mamta Sanjeev Dubey, and former minister Ashok Kataria, among others, were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023