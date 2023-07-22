Left Menu

G20 draft tweaked to reflect dissent on cutting 'unabated' fossil fuels

A draft statement by Group of 20 energy officials was edited on Saturday to reflect concerns from some members on phasing down "unabated" fossil fuels, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and two people familiar with the matter. Major fossil fuel producers Saudi Arabia and Russia have opposed a proposal to triple G20 countries' renewable energy capacity in long debates at a ministers' meeting in India working on a statement for the G20 summit in the capital New Delhi in September.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 16:06 IST
G20 draft tweaked to reflect dissent on cutting 'unabated' fossil fuels

A draft statement by Group of 20 energy officials was edited on Saturday to reflect concerns from some members on phasing down "unabated" fossil fuels, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and two people familiar with the matter.

Major fossil fuel producers Saudi Arabia and Russia have opposed a proposal to triple G20 countries' renewable energy capacity in long debates at a ministers' meeting in India working on a statement for the G20 summit in the capital New Delhi in September. A draft late on Friday read: "The importance of making efforts towards phase down of unabated fossil fuels, in line with different national circumstances was emphasized."

On Saturday, the draft added: "Others had different views on the matter that abatement and removal technologies will address such concerns." The phrase "abatement and removal technologies" refers to carbon capture and removal technologies, one source said.

It was not immediately clear who expressed concerns about the earlier language. The India delegation did not immediately respond to a request for comment. G20 chair statements are typically edited multiple times before a final version is presented at the end of a conference.

The draft for the meeting in the western state of Goa was still being edited, a third source said, declining to elaborate. The meeting's chair, Indian Electricity Minister R.K. Singh, is expected to brief the media about the G20 conference late on Saturday.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023