J-K: Udhampur police destroy 771.9 kg of seized contraband substance 

The District Drug destruction committee headed by SSP Udhampur Vinod Kumar and comprising of Anwar Ul Haq Addl. SP Udhampur, Gurmeet Singh DySP Hqrs Udhampur and Darshan Singh Sr. PO Udhampur, conducted the destruction of contraband poppy straw through incineration.

ANI | Updated: 22-07-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 18:32 IST
Udhampur Police on Saturday destroyed 771 kgs and 934 grams of seized contraband substance through incineration, an official statement said. The District Drug destruction committee headed by SSP Udhampur Vinod Kumar and comprising Anwar Ul Haq Addl. SP Udhampur, Gurmeet Singh DySP Hqrs Udhampur and Darshan Singh Sr. PO Udhampur, conducted the destruction of contraband poppy straw through incineration.

The destruction was carried out by incineration in a controlled manner as provided under rules to avoid any harm to the environment. In the entire process, Executive Magistrate Mohd. Saleem and Kuldeep Bhan Divisional Officer PCC Jammu also accompanied the drug destruction committee.

Pertinently this huge quantity of the seized contraband substance has been destroyed under section 52-A of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Earlier in the day, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, a specialized unit to check the rising menace of drugs, recovered a huge quantity of poppy straw worth lakhs of rupees, police said.

According to a spokesperson, the ANTF had received a tip-off that a drug peddler identified as one Tariq Ahmed Malla had concealed a large quantity of poppy straw in his house in Mohanpora Budgam and would attempt to smuggle it. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 02/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station ANTF Srinagar.

Anti-Narcotics Task Force Jammu and Kashmir has appealed to the public to share information regarding such drug dealers active in their respective areas so that appropriate action as warranted under the law is taken against such drug peddlers so that this menace is uprooted from society. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

