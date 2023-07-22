Left Menu

Unemployment rate in India lowest among developing countries: Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba

Youths from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who secured jobs in Central government organisations and departments like AIIMS, LIC and Bank of Baroda received appointment letters from the Union Minister on the occasion, an official release said.Khuba said the Rozgar Melas being organised by the Central government are in line with the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure transparency and corruption-free recruitment process.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-07-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 19:18 IST
Unemployment rate in India lowest among developing countries: Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba
  • Country:
  • India

Unemployment rate in India is the lowest among the developing countries and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) has helped in achieving this self-sustaining employment, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba said on Saturday. Khuba was speaking at a Rozgar Mela here where he handed over the appointment letters to 135 candidates. Youths from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who secured jobs in Central government organisations and departments like AIIMS, LIC and Bank of Baroda received appointment letters from the Union Minister on the occasion, an official release said.

Khuba said the Rozgar Melas being organised by the Central government are in line with the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure transparency and corruption-free recruitment process. Corruption and biases used to happen in recruitment earlier, he alleged.

Post pandemic, India has achieved 7.2 per cent GDP growth rate which is the highest in the world. Even economic powerhouses like US and China could not achieve this rate of growth. This is only because of the visionary direction of Prime Minister Modi, he said.

The MoS also said there is an enormous improvement in the lives of poor in India. The recent studies show that more than 15 crore people emerged out of poverty in the country in the last nine years.

Farmers, through an innovative system called e-NaM, can sell their crops across India where they can get more profit. As many as 11.5 crore farmers are benefiting through DBT via PM Kisan scheme and getting Rs 6,000 per year, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
3
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023