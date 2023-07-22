Left Menu

G20 bloc fails to reach agreement on cutting fossil fuels

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 20:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Group of 20 (G20) major economies meeting in India failed on Saturday to reach consensus on phasing down fossil fuels following objections by some producer nations. Scientists and campaigners are exasperated by international bodies' foot-dragging on action to curb global warming even as extreme weather from China to the United States underlines the climate crisis facing the world.

G20 energy officials had been due to issue a joint communique at the end of their four-day meeting in Bambolin, a town in the Indian coastal state of Goa. But it was dropped due to disagreements including the intended tripling of renewable energy capacities by 2030.

Sections urging developed countries to deliver on the goal of jointly mobilising $100 billion per year for climate action in developing economies from 2020-2025, and description of the war in Ukraine, also eluded consensus. Fossil fuel use became a lightning rod in day-long discussions, but officials failed to reach consensus over curbing "unabated" use, two sources familiar with the matter said.

A draft late on Friday reviewed by Reuters read: "The importance of making efforts towards phase down of unabated fossil fuels, in line with different national circumstances, was emphasized." However, instead of a joint communique, a chair statement was released on Saturday evening, noting that "Others had different views on the matter that abatement and removal technologies will address such concerns."

India's Power Minister R.K. Singh, in a press briefing after the conference ended, said some countries wanted to use carbon capture instead of a phase down of fossil fuels. He did not name the countries.

However, major fossil fuel producers Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, South Africa and Indonesia were all known to oppose the goal of tripling renewable energy capacity this decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

