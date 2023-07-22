War memorial worth Rs 300 crore ready in Haryana's Ambala: Chief secretary 

Haryana has witnessed an overwhelming and enthusiastic response from its people as they actively participated in the 75,000 functions organized across the entire region for the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM). Referring to this, Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal stated that a remarkable contribution to the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations from Haryana is the ongoing construction of a grand and majestic War Memorial, spread over 22 acres of land, with an estimated cost of approximately 300 crore rupees.

Among these functions, 29,913 events have received the coveted approval from the committee constituted by the Union Government, exemplifying the state government's dedicated efforts towards the cause of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years post-independence. Chief Secretary Kaushal noted this after attending the video conference chaired by Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba regarding the closing ceremony of AKAM which has been scheduled in the month of August.

During the Video Conference, Kaushal expressed his wholehearted support for the idea of expanding the celebrations and programmes of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) to the Urban Local Bodies level. Additionally, Kaushal emphasized the importance of conducting Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities throughout the state to raise awareness about AKAM among a wider audience.

The Chief Secretary further said that Haryana's proactive involvement and unwavering commitment to the Amrit Mahotsav are evident in the impressive upload of 29,913 events of AKAM, securing the prestigious third position among all states. The Amrit Mahotsav celebrations have been a testament to the spirit of unity and reverence as the nation pays tribute to its rich history of independence. Haryana's wholehearted participation and contributions have added a new dimension to this grand celebration. This Memorial holds a special significance as it commemorates the first step towards independence. Currently, 90% of the construction has been completed, and the inauguration is likely to take place in December.

Apart from this, a martyr's memorial is being constructed on 42 acres of land in Nasibpur village of Narnaul and a library is being constructed near Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Park in Narnaul. Further adding to the grandeur of the celebrations, a theatrical play titled 'Dastaan Eronaat,' based on the theme of independence, enthralled the audience in Rohna village on March 28, 2022, with the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal gracing the event as the chief guest.

In a beautiful tribute to the essence of independence, 75 locations across all districts were marked, symbolizing the historical significance of the freedom struggle and the valor of our freedom fighters and martyrs. These marked locations served as the backdrop for various significant events organized as part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, connecting the present generation with our glorious past. (ANI)

